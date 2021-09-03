Rehabilitation Equipment Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 Covid-19 Analysis

Rising interest in research and development to develop innovative products with technological advancements fosters the rehabilitation equipment market revenue. The increasing need for efficient and accurate rehabilitation equipment is projected to witness robust development over the coming years. Moreover, favorable reforms in the healthcare sector, promising insurance and reimbursement policies in developed countries are a few factors driving the industry expansion. The rise in frequency of injuries, lifestyle alterations, degenerative diseases, and trauma cases has increased in patients requiring rehabilitation. The growing geriatric population suffering from chronic disorders is significantly contributing to the market development. The Rehabilitation Equipment Market is projected to grow at the rate of 6.36% CAGR by 2026.

Rehabilitation Equipment Market is based on Application:

Occupational Therapy

Physiotherapy

Rehabilitation Equipment Market is based on End-Use:

Home Care Settings

Physiotherapy Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Rehab Centers

Rehabilitation Equipment Market is based on Product Type:

Body Support Devices Patient Lifts Medical Lifting Slings

Exercise Equipment Lower Body Exercise Equipment Upper Body Exercise Equipment

Mobility Equipment Wheelchairs & Scooters Walking Assist Devices

Daily Living Aids Medical Beds Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Reading Writing & Computer Aids



Rehabilitation Equipment Market is based on Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The market based on the Product Type is segmented into mobility equipment, body support devices, daily living aids, and exercise equipment. This segment is anticipated to maintain its domination over the estimated period due to the increasing geriatric and handicapped population internationally. The mobility devices segment is supplementarily divided into walking assist devices and wheelchairs & scooter segments. Walking assist devices are the easiest form of mobility equipment preferred by the target population due to their low price and simplicity.

The Application market is segmented into physiotherapy and occupational therapy segments. The physiotherapy segment contains exercise equipment used to rehabilitate patients after trauma or the onset of degenerative diseases. Occupational therapy has a more holistic approach.

The end-use rehabilitation devices market is bifurcated into hospitals & clinics, rehab centers, physiotherapy centers, and home care settings. Hospitals accounted for the highest share of nearly xx% in 2016. Due to the large patient pool of hospitals, this segment is projected to witness substantial growth over the estimated period.

In terms of geography, North America has a substantial base geriatric population. The frequency of non-communicable diseases like cancer, diabetes, arthritis, cardiovascular disease, and Parkinson’s is increasing in this region. Reimbursement programs, like Medicare, are improving access to rehabilitation products.

Key vendors profiled in the report include Invacare Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc, Dynatronics Corporation, Drive Devilbiss Healthcare, Esko Bionics, Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Ltd, GF Health Products, Inc, Hospital Equipment Mfg. Co, Maddak, Inc, India Medico Instruments.

