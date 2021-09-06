Rehabilitation Robots Market 2021-26: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global rehabilitation robots market reached a value of US$ 1.05 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Rehabilitation robots are automated therapy machines that assist individuals in performing physical movements while interacting with their surroundings. These robots utilize input devices, sensors, and actuators to balance body weight and control motion, speed, direction, amplitude, coordination patterns, etc. Rehabilitation robots record movement data that is utilized by healthcare professionals to alter therapy intensity and provide quality care. Furthermore, they aim to deliver customized, task-oriented, prolonged, intensive, standardized, and repeatable training. As a result, rehabilitation robots are generally used for treating patients suffering from stroke, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury (TBI), spinal cord injury, Parkinson’s disease, etc.

Request Free Sample Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/rehabilitation-robots-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The rising geriatric population who are more prone to chronic medical conditions leading to complete or partial loss of body movements, is primarily driving the demand for rehabilitation robots. Additionally, the integration of voice-recognition algorithms to enhance the functionality and flexibility of the devices is also escalating the demand for these robots. Furthermore, the rapid incorporation of Internet-of-Things (IoT) with rehabilitation robotics to enable assessment and treatment of patients over the internet is also catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the growing investments by several manufacturers in developing lightweight products and integrating virtual reality (VR) and video games to improve patient motivation are further augmenting the market growth.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2R5UoIS

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Hocoma AG (DIH International Ltd.)

Kinova Inc.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Rehab-Robotics Company Limited

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Rex Bionics Ltd.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Tyromotion GmbH.

Breakup by Type:

Therapeutic Robots

Exoskeleton Robots

Assistive Robots

Others

Breakup by Patient Type:

Adult

Pediatric

Breakup by End User:

Rehabilitation Centers

Hospitals

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/foreign-exchange-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/aircraft-de-icing-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/licensed-sports-merchandise-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/messaging-security-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/telepresence-robots-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/haptic-technology-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/plastic-additives-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/refractories-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/vinyl-record-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/high-content-screening-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800