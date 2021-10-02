Reine: Take action against global warming

The Queen is also expected to attend the UN climate conference in November. During a visit to the Scottish Parliament, she makes global warming an issue.

Edinburgh (AP) – British Queen Elizabeth II (95) called on politicians to act in the fight against global warming ahead of the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

“The Scottish Parliament, like all parliaments, plays a key role in creating a better and healthier future and in interacting with the people it represents – especially our young people,” said the Head of British state during the opening ceremony of a new session in the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Britain is hosting the UN climate conference COP26 from November 1 to 12, which the Queen is also expected to attend. “The eyes of the world will be on the UK – and Scotland in particular – as leaders come together to address the challenges of climate change,” the Queen said.