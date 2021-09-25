Rejection of migrants in the US | “Migration will continue,” says the Haitian Prime Minister

(United Nations) “Migration continues,” Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry told the UN General Assembly on Saturday, reminding the United States of the shock that they were thanks to the images of Haitian immigrants being sent back to the US-Mexico border Built by migrants.

Posted on Sep 25, 2021 at 12:02 pm

“In the past few days, the images of the treatment of several of my compatriots on the Mexico-US border have shocked more than one,” the Haitian official said in a taped video address.

“Without wanting to challenge a sovereign state’s right to control foreigners’ access to its territory or to repatriate illegally immigrants to their countries of origin, we believe that many of today’s wealthy countries were built by successive waves of immigration and refugees,” he said.

Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly Haitians, have arrived at the border between Mexico and the USA since the beginning of September. This massive influx and treatment of some migrants pushed back by border police on horseback as they crossed the river between the two countries sparked an avalanche of criticism from Joe Biden’s administration, considered inhuman right-wing loose.

This migrant problem must remind us that people, fathers and mothers, will always flee poverty and conflict and try to provide better living conditions for their descendants.

Ariel Henry, Prime Minister of Haiti

“Migration will last as long as there are areas of prosperity on our planet, while the majority of the world’s population lives in sometimes extreme precariousness with no prospect of a better life,” he said.

“In order to find a permanent solution to the migration problem, we have to tackle the causes of displacement,” he said. “I urge the international community to urgently step up measures to improve the living conditions in the countries that serve political or economic refugees,” said the Haitian Prime Minister.