Relatives of the young Gabby Petito gather in her memory

(New York) The relatives and family of the young American traveler Gabby Petito, whose disappearance and brutal death caused great emotions in the United States, gathered in New York on Sunday to celebrate her funeral, broadcast live on the Internet as the Interest in the land.

Posted on Sep 26, 2021 at 1:31 pm

The search for the ex-boyfriend of the young 22-year-old went on in parallel, Brian Laundrie had fled in the last days of the New Yorker without giving a reason. The couple traveled in a converted van through the impressive national parks of the American West and documented their trip on Instagram and YouTube with photos and videos.

He had returned from this “road trip” alone ten days before the young woman’s family reported her disappearance. Gabby Petito’s body was found in a Wyoming forest on September 19 before police said she was the victim of murder.

PHOTO EDUARDO MUNOZ AVAREZ, RELATED PRESS

The funeral home in charge of the ceremony has reinforced the security system with more police presence and private agents to help respect the privacy of the deceased’s loved ones, NBC says.

On Thursday, the US Federal Police issued an arrest warrant against Brian Laundrie, 23, who is charged with fraudulent use of a debit card and cannot be found for the time being.

An empty urn is used for Gabby Petito’s funeral, according to Fox35 FBI investigators have not yet released the remains of his family.

The funeral home in charge of the ceremony has reinforced the security system with more police presence and private agents to respect the privacy of the deceased’s loved ones, NBC says.