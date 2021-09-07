Released on “medical grounds” | Corruption trial against Jacob Zuma postponed again

(Johannesburg) The resumption of the corruption proceedings against former South African President Jacob Zuma, originally planned for Thursday, has been postponed until there is evidence of his health after his parole for medical reasons, the parquet announced on Tuesday.

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 10:12 am

Mr. Zuma, 79, detained since July 8th and hospitalized for a month on confidential grounds, was released on Sunday on parole. He had an operation in August, the severity of which was not disclosed.

The hearing will be “postponed to September 20 and 21, with the consent of all parties, so that a state-mandated medical team can examine the medical evidence” about Mr. Zuma’s state of health, the prosecutor told AFP.

The former head of state was serving a 15-month prison sentence for disregarding the judiciary after repeatedly refusing to appear before a commission investigating state corruption during his presidency (2009-2018).

“Political decision” denounced

The announcement of his bail release angered opposition and interest groups, who denounced “a political choice” rather than a medical one.

In this 20-year-old affair, the ex-president is accused of receiving bribes from French arms giant Thalès, who is accused on his side of corruption and money laundering. He has faced sixteen cases of fraud, corruption and extortion.

This trial, postponed several times, in which the ex-president and his lawyers increased the number of appeals, was finally opened in May.

The detention of Mr. Zuma sparked an unprecedented wave of violence and looting in South Africa. His successor, current President Cyril Ramaphosa, had denounced an orchestrated attempt to destabilize the country.