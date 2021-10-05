Reopening of the land borders between Venezuela and Colombia

(San Antonio del Táchira) Venezuela announced the reopening of its land borders with Colombia on Monday, more than two years after they closed in 2019 amid a political and diplomatic crisis between them.

“As of tomorrow [mardi], we will move to an opening of trade between our two countries, “said Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez on national television, explaining that it was a question of” turning the page “.

In the morning, freight elevators removed the containers that had blocked the Simon Bolivar Bridge between the Venezuelan city of San Antonio de Tachira and that of Cucuta in Colombia for two years, an AFP journalist found.

In 2019 around 40,000 people passed this symbolic building every day. His blockade had caused unrest on the Venezuelan side.

Traffic resumption on Tuesday is unlikely, however, as the Caracas agenda does not necessarily align with that of Bogota.

“The passage of vehicles on international bridges is only permitted after technical controls […] given the long period of non-use, it said in a statement by the Colombian government on Monday evening.

In June Bogota unilaterally reopened the borders. President Maduro then described the opening as “premature” and called for a “controlled opening”.

Venezuela closed its land borders in February 2019 during the stalemate between President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who was recognized as interim president by around 50 countries, including the United States and Colombia.

Caracas had broken off diplomatic relations with Bogota after Juan Guaidó was recognized as interim president by Colombia.

But the border had been almost completely closed since 2015 due to the tensions between the two neighbors.

Contrary to the worldview, these two countries share 2,200 kilometers of common borders.

The closure of land borders continued with the COVID-19 epidemic. Thousands of people continue to smuggle between the two countries.

“It is time we can come and go freely without having problems with our Colombian brothers,” said Rafael Gomez, owner of a truck park at the border.

He said the closure of the bridge severely affected the local economy, which is heavily reliant on transit.