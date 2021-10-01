Report: Merz keeps candidacy for CDU chief open

Will Friedrich Merz throw his hat in the ring again if the CDU is looking for a new president again soon? At least he doesn’t want to rule that out.

Berlin (dpa) – CDU politician Friedrich Merz is keeping a renewed candidacy for his party president open under certain conditions, according to a report.

In a membership poll or grassroots election, he will run again, as grassroots support is always very high, “Bild” reported, referring to Merz’s environment. It is clear to Merz that the base will have to be consulted during the next election of the president. Under no circumstances should another party congress vote against members, he said.

Merz himself tweeted: “We have an elected president and I support him in his efforts to build a coalition with the FDP and the Greens. No further questions are currently being asked, they are purely speculative. “

The Funke media group had previously told Merz that he was now preparing to be “a normal and hopefully good MP”. “I have applied for the presidency twice, each time with the support of an overwhelming majority of CDU members, who have continued unabated. Nevertheless, the party congress decided differently on two occasions, ”Merz told Funke newspapers. “My need for contentious votes against the establishment is covered.”

Meanwhile, the call for more Union memberships is growing louder. “We will not bypass the involvement of MEPs in the next decision on the presidency,” said Union parliamentary deputy Carsten Linnemann (CDU) from “Bild”. CDU Hamburg boss Christoph Ploß also sees it this way: “The next staff decisions must necessarily be taken with greater involvement of CDU members.”

Merz has already suffered two defeats in the party leadership struggle. In 2018, he was beaten by Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in a second round, and at the start of the year by Armin Laschet.