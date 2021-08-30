Report: Several missiles fired at Kabul airport |

Photo of uadmin uadminAugust 30, 2021
1

According to media reports, several rockets were fired at Kabul airport. Nothing is currently known about possible victims or damage.

Kabul (dpa) – According to a press report, there was a rocket attack in the Afghan capital Kabul. On Monday morning (local time), several rockets were fired at the airport from the Chachanah area north of the city, local television station ToloNews wrote, citing eyewitnesses on Twitter.

CNN broadcaster reported, citing US government officials, that at least five rockets were fired at the airport.

Initially, there was no information on possible casualties or damage. The airport has a missile defense system. It was only tested a few weeks ago. Videos were shared on social media allegedly showing a burning car from which the rockets were allegedly fired.

US President Joe Biden on Sunday warned of possible additional attacks around Kabul airport. At least 13 US soldiers and two British soldiers were killed Thursday in an attack by Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia at Kabul airport. News about Afghan deaths fluctuates, broadcasters like CNN have reported as many as 200 dead.

ISIS has repeatedly attacked various targets in Kabul with rockets in the past. US troops want to have left Afghanistan by Tuesday.

Photo of uadmin uadminAugust 30, 2021
1
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Jeff Bezos stunned by the Earth, its beauty, but also its fragility

Jeff Bezos stunned by the Earth, its beauty, but also its fragility

July 29, 2021
Photo of Civil War in Ethiopia | River carries corpses with tied hands, say Sudanese

Civil War in Ethiopia | River carries corpses with tied hands, say Sudanese

August 3, 2021
Photo of Objection to the health passport | Fourth event weekend in a row in France

Objection to the health passport | Fourth event weekend in a row in France

August 7, 2021
Photo of Michigan | Man sentenced to six years in prison for attempting to kidnap a governor

Michigan | Man sentenced to six years in prison for attempting to kidnap a governor

August 25, 2021
Back to top button