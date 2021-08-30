Report: Ten civilian casualties after US airstrike in Kabul

The US military reportedly prevented another attack at Kabul airport over the weekend. Some civilians were also reportedly killed in the airstrike.

Kabul (dpa) – At least ten civilians were reportedly killed in a US airstrike in the Afghan capital Kabul over the weekend. Local television station ToloNews reported on Monday. Local residents told the broadcaster that there were children among the dead in Sunday’s attack.

The US military said on Sunday it was investigating reports of possible civilian casualties after the airstrike on a car belonging to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group. The operation succeeded in averting an “immediate threat” to Kabul airport from terrorists, and the results of the airstrike are still under review, according to a statement from the US command center for the region (Centcom). In the destroyed vehicle, there was “a large quantity of explosives”, “which could cause other victims,” ​​he said.

“We don’t know what may have happened and we are still investigating. We would be very sad about the possible death of innocent people, ”the army statement said.