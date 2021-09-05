Resistance fighters: Taliban suffered heavy losses

All the Taliban were reportedly expelled from Parjan district. However, the information could not be independently verified.

Kabul (AP) – Resistance fighters in Afghanistan’s Pandschir Valley have reportedly inflicted heavy casualties on Islamist Taliban militants. National Resistance Front spokesman Fahim Dashti wrote on Twitter on Sunday that around 1,000 Islamists were trapped in the only province not yet controlled by the Taliban after an escape route was blocked.

All the attackers were killed, surrendered or were captured, he added. In addition, all the Taliban were expelled from Parjan district. The information could not be independently verified. Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi wrote on Twitter on Sunday that Islamists now controlled five of the province’s seven districts.

Residents of the valley said on Saturday that resistance workers carried out a demolition to block the main road through the valley. The advanced Taliban forces were therefore included. The plan was to attack them from positions on the mountains.

Former parliamentarian Sal Mohammed Salmai Noori from Penjir province said there was fighting in Shutul and Parjan districts. Other areas of the valley are under the full control of the resistance.

The two districts are at the beginning and at the end of the valley

A resident of Shutul district said Taliban fighters entered his village and tore several parked cars to pieces. Most of the civilians had fled to the mountains before. Taliban fighters have again withdrawn. Unconfirmed reports say they were ambushed outside Schutul.

The Taliban also released a video with fighters outside the Shutul district administration. However, it is on the main road through the valley directly behind the entrance to the valley, not in the center of Schutul. To get there, you first have to travel several kilometers on a narrow mountain road and then descend back down into the next valley.