Resistance to Taliban intensifies in Afghanistan

Kabul (AP) – Resistance against Taliban Islamist militants erupts in Afghanistan. Clashes erupted during a demonstration for women’s rights in the capital, Kabul. At least one woman was injured, local journalists reported.

In the only province of Penjir northwest of Kabul not yet conquered by the Taliban, fighting continued over the weekend. A new government is still not in sight.

Taliban crack down on women protesting

Videos from local TV stations and activists show how dozens of heavily armed Taliban security forces surrounded several women in Kabul on Saturday. Many hold their headscarves over their faces and cough. Others engage in screaming duels with the Taliban. A commander asks over the loudspeaker “… what do you want, there is no problem girls, okay?”, While a young woman’s voice is heard behind -plan asking, “Why are you hitting us?” Shortly after, a woman tears the speaker off the commander. The videos could not initially be independently verified.

A participant told the New York Times that the Taliban attempted to disperse the participants with tear gas, rifle butts and batons or metal tools. She said she had five stitches on her head after losing consciousness with a sharp metal object.

During the Taliban rule between 1996 and 2001, Afghan women were no longer allowed to work and were only allowed to leave home accompanied by a male family member. Girls were also excluded from school. Since the Islamists returned to power, many women fear reintroducing similar rules for them.

Resistance in Pandjir Valley worries Taliban

Pandjir remains the only province that is not yet controlled by the Taliban. Much of the information provided by both parties contradicts each other and cannot be independently verified.

Apparently, the Taliban continued to advance in the Penjir valley. The Italian humanitarian organization Emergency, which operates a hospital and maternity hospital in the valley, announced on Twitter that the Islamists had reached the village of Anabah, about 30 minutes from the provincial capital Basarak.

Islamists said Sunday that six of the seven districts are already under their control. Resisters said on Sunday that the Parjan district, at the bottom of the valley, had been completely freed from Taliban fighters. At the entrance to the valley, the Taliban were surrounded after part of a mountain exploded. About 1,000 assailants were killed or captured.

A former provincial parliamentarian, Sal Mohammed Salmai Noori, said there was fighting in Parjan and Shutul – a district at the start of the valley. Everything else is under the control of the resistance.

Achmad Massud, the leader of the resistance in Pandjir, said on Saturday that he wanted to continue the fighting. Twitter accounts close to the resistance reported difficult fighting and a lack of resources. In the past, Massoud had called on other countries to support the resistance.

The formation of a government is still late

It is still unclear when the Taliban will present their government. There are reports that the Taliban leadership claims to have solved the Pandjir problem first. However, observers also report internal feuds and postal deals.

The composition of the government has been the subject of rumors for days. Recently, it has been said more and more often that its membership consists exclusively of Taliban members. This contradicts demands from abroad as well as promises by Islamists to involve other politicians.

Concern about a new civil war in Afghanistan

Senior US military officials wonder if the Islamists can establish a stable government. “I don’t know if the Taliban will be able to consolidate their position of power and establish a government,” US Chief of Staff Mark Milley told Fox News on Saturday. “My military assessment is that the situation is likely to turn into a civil war.” Such a development could in turn lead terrorist groups to take advantage of the power vacuum in Afghanistan, Milley warned. A reorganization of the Al-Qaida terrorist network, for example, is to be feared.

Daily life is somewhat normalized

Public life normalized a bit over the weekend. The big money changer market reopened in Kabul on Saturday. There is a liquidity crisis in the country as the government’s reserves, which are parked abroad, are frozen and there are no regular deliveries of cash into the country. The first domestic flights also resumed this weekend.

The Taliban wishlist for Germany

After seizing power in Afghanistan, the Taliban demanded official diplomatic relations and financial aid from Germany. “We want strong and official diplomatic relations with Germany,” said Taliban spokesman Sabiullah Mujahid of “Welt am Sonntag”. According to this, the Taliban would like financial support, humanitarian aid and cooperation in the fields of health, agriculture and education from Berlin as well as other countries.

EU foreign ministers on Friday set conditions for limited cooperation with the Taliban: they should form a government that represents as many sections of the population as possible and allows straightforward aid deliveries. They are also called upon to respect human rights, the rule of law and freedom of the press, to ensure that those in need of protection leave the country and to ensure that Afghanistan does not become a country again. base for terrorist groups operating internationally.

Pope prays for Afghan refugees

Pope Francis prayed for the Afghans who are currently fleeing the country. “May all Afghans live with their neighbors in dignity, peace and fraternity, both in their countries of origin and transit and in the host countries,” the Catholic head of the church said on Sunday. worshipers in St. Peter’s Square. in Rome. The 84-year-old prayed that many countries would welcome and protect those who sought a new life. He wants young Afghans to have access to education, because it is an essential good for human development.