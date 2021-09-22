Resorbable Biomaterials Market:Latest Trends,Global Industry Information and Forecast to 2028

Global Resorbable Biomaterials market was valued at US$ 175.26 Bn in 2020, estimated to reach US$ 350.40 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 8.32% from 2021-2027.

The demand for and usage of resorbable biomaterials in various medical applications has increased significantly across the world over the last few years. Numerous government organizations and universities have prolonged their help in the form of investments, funds, and grants to promote research on the development of innovative biomaterials. For instance, In March 2018, Drexel University granted USD 200,000 to the National Science Foundation for research on how biomaterial-mediated control over macrophage behavior affects biomaterial vascularization. The above mentioned research and funding activities are projected to propel the development of innovative biomaterials, thus posing an assortment of opportunities for the growth of the resorbable biomaterials market.

Recent Developments:

In October 2019: Evonik Industries had launched its bioresorbable PLA-PEG copolymers which are designed to use in implantable medical devices. This product development improved the biocompatibility, safety as well as performance of implantable products used by medical device customers & further strengthened Evonik’s growth.

Market Taxonomy

By Biomaterials Materials

Metallic

Polymeric

Ceramic

Natural

By End Use Industry

Orthopedic

Dental

Plastic Surgery

Wound Healing

Tissue Engineering

Ophthalmology

Neurological/CNS

Cardiovascular

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

