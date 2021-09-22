Resorbable Biomaterials Market:Latest Trends,Global Industry Information and Forecast to 2028
Global Resorbable Biomaterials market was valued at US$ 175.26 Bn in 2020, estimated to reach US$ 350.40 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 8.32% from 2021-2027.
The demand for and usage of resorbable biomaterials in various medical applications has increased significantly across the world over the last few years. Numerous government organizations and universities have prolonged their help in the form of investments, funds, and grants to promote research on the development of innovative biomaterials. For instance, In March 2018, Drexel University granted USD 200,000 to the National Science Foundation for research on how biomaterial-mediated control over macrophage behavior affects biomaterial vascularization. The above mentioned research and funding activities are projected to propel the development of innovative biomaterials, thus posing an assortment of opportunities for the growth of the resorbable biomaterials market.
Recent Developments:
In October 2019: Evonik Industries had launched its bioresorbable PLA-PEG copolymers which are designed to use in implantable medical devices. This product development improved the biocompatibility, safety as well as performance of implantable products used by medical device customers & further strengthened Evonik’s growth.
Market Taxonomy
By Biomaterials Materials
- Metallic
- Polymeric
- Ceramic
- Natural
By End Use Industry
- Orthopedic
- Dental
- Plastic Surgery
- Wound Healing
- Tissue Engineering
- Ophthalmology
- Neurological/CNS
- Cardiovascular
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
