Resuscitation Devices Market: Product (Defibrillator, Endotracheal & Tracheostomy Tube, Masks, Airways, Laryngoscopes, Resuscitators, Ventilators), Patient Type, End User, Volume – Global Forecast to 2025

The global resuscitation devices market is projected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2025 from USD 6.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.7%. Factors such as the rising prevalence of target diseases, increasing demand for emergency care, growing focus on providing public-access defibrillators, high incidence of preterm births, and training and awareness programs on defibrillators are driving the growth of the resuscitation devices market.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2982931

Prominent players in the resuscitation devices market include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic plc (Ireland), ZOLL Medical Corporation (US), ResMed Inc. (US), Physio-Control (acquired by Stryker Corporation) (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Smiths Medical (US), Ambu (Denmark), Cardinal Health (US), Mindray Medical (China), Nihon Kohden (Japan), Teleflex (US), Salter Labs (US), GE Healthcare (US), Roper Technologies (US), Vyaire Medical (US), Intersurgical (UK), 3M (US), Flexicare(UK), and KARL STORZ (Germany).

On the other hand, issues related to the use of automated external defibrillators and the harmful effects of certain products on neonates are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

“The airway management devices segment accounted for the largest share of the resuscitation devices market in 2019”

On the basis of products, the resuscitation devices market is segmented into external defibrillators, airway management devices, convective warming blankets, and other resuscitation devices. The airway management devices segment accounted for the largest share of the resuscitation devices market in 2019.The rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, increasing demand for emergency care, and the high incidence of preterm births are the major factors driving the demand for airway management devices.

“The hospitals, ASCs, and cardiac centers segment dominates the global resuscitation devices market during the forecast period”

Based on end users, the resuscitation devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and cardiac centers; pre-hospital care settings; and other end users. The hospitals, ASCs, and cardiac centers segment accounted for the largest share of the resuscitation devices market in 2019. The growing number of trauma cases and road accidents across the globe and the growing trend of bulk purchasing are contributing to the large share of this segment.

“North America will continue to dominate the resuscitation devices market during the forecast period”

The global resuscitation devices market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share of the global resuscitation devices market in 2019. Factors such as the rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of cardiac and respiratory diseases, continuous technological advancements, and product innovations are driving the growth of the North American resuscitation market. In addition, the increasing efforts by governments to provide the necessary care to cardiac arrest victims at public places through public-access resuscitation programs have increased the demand for resuscitation devices in this region.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews: by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type – Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 30%

Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 30% By Designation – C-level: 27%, Director-level: 18%, and Others: 55%

C-level: 27%, Director-level: 18%, and Others: 55% By Region – North America: 50%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 20%, and the RoW: 10%

Research Coverage

This report studies the resuscitation devices market based on product, patient type, end user, and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It evaluates opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on business strategies adopted by the major players in the resuscitation devices market. The report analyzes the resuscitation devices market based on product, patient type, end user, and region

Comprehensive information on business strategies adopted by the major players in the resuscitation devices market. The report analyzes the resuscitation devices market based on product, patient type, end user, and region Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the resuscitation devices market

Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the resuscitation devices market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various resuscitation devices across geographies

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various resuscitation devices across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new resuscitation device types, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in this market

Exhaustive information about new resuscitation device types, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in this market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking, strategies, and products of leading players in the resuscitation devices market

Get Discount on the Latest Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2982931