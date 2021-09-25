Return of the public hanging in Afghanistan

(Kabul) The Taliban hanged a body from a crane on Saturday in a gruesome demonstration signaling the return of some brutal practices from the past that was parked in a public square in a city in Afghanistan.

Posted on Sep 25, 2021 at 7:28 pm

The Taliban first took four bodies to the central square of Herat city, then took three to other parts of the city for public exhibition, said Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy near the city.

Taliban officials announced that the four men had been caught kidnapping and killed by police on Saturday, Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi said.

Ziaulhaq Jalali, the Taliban-appointed district police chief in Herat, later said Taliban agents rescued a father and son who were kidnapped after an exchange of fire by four kidnappers. He said a Taliban fighter and a civilian were injured by the kidnappers and killed in the crossfire.

An Associated Press video shows a crowd gathering around the crane. Passers-by look at the body while men scream.

“The purpose of this action is to make all criminals aware that they are not safe,” a Taliban commander, who did not identify himself in a camera interview on the square, told The Associated Press.