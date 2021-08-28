Return to rest at Kabul Airport where evacuations will continue

(Kabul) After days of chaos, order and calm returned to Kabul airport on Saturday, where Taliban fighters handed over the Afghan exile candidates to the Americans for evacuation.

David FOX Agence France-Presse

The thousands of Afghans gathered outside the airport gates for days to be visible on one of the flights chartered by the west before the 31st.

The attack, which killed more than 100 people, including 13 American soldiers, on Thursday near one of the airport access gates, terrified those who hoped to flee the new Taliban regime to a better future in the west.

But the cooperation between the Americans and the Taliban, who were involved in the sealing of the airport, to which only buses with a permit are allowed to travel, has also increased.

“We have lists from the Americans […] If your name is on the list, stop by, ”said a Taliban official near the civil passenger terminal at Hamid Karzai International Airport. “If your name is not there, you cannot pass. ”

On Saturday, an AFP journalist saw a dozen medium-sized minibuses or buses unload slightly tense passengers in front of the airport’s main gate.

Where these buses came from or who chartered them could not be determined. Taliban officials and guards did not allow any questioning of passengers.

Without luggage

The men and women were separated and each had to walk on a different side of the street. In each group, people could be seen holding babies in their arms or children by the hand, some of whom seemed to have forgotten the reality of the moment and experienced their departure as an adventure.

Everyone was instructed to drop off their luggage and only had to keep what fit in a small plastic bag.

“Because of the explosion [l’attentat de jeudi]”The Americans will not allow anything to be taken away from them,” said a Taliban official. “We tell them to take their silver and gold out of their pockets. When they leave clothes behind, we pass them on to others. ”

Heavily armed Taliban fighters circulated around the airport grounds and outbuildings while US Marine Corps soldiers watched them from the roof of the passenger terminal.

Heavily armed Taliban fighters circulated around the airport grounds and outbuildings while US Marine Corps soldiers watched them from the roof of the passenger terminal.

After 20 years of war, these enemies were barely thirty meters apart and had a clear view of each other.

Americans could also see members of the “Badri 313” unit, a component of the Taliban special forces, in Humvee armored vehicles brought from the battlefield to the Afghan army and now crowned with the white flag marking the beginning of the Chahada in black stands .

The Americans and other NATO countries had planned to evacuate the Afghans who had worked for them for the past two decades.

” Much luck ”

But their plans for an orderly exfiltration failed due to the rapid military advance of the Taliban, who returned to Kabul and regained power on August 15, much earlier than Westerners had ever expected.

Before the fatal attack alleged by the Islamic State in Khorasan (IS-K) on Thursday, thousands of people stormed the airport to flee their country.

These Afghans, many urban and educated, feared that the Taliban would only be in power between 1996 and 2001, despite repeated promises by Islamists that they have changed and will not seek revenge.

According to the White House, around 112,000 people, Afghans and foreigners, have been evacuated since mid-August.

A press photographer recognized a journalist friend among those who arrived by bus for the evacuation on Saturday. The latter had previously worked for the communications service of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) and was seen as vulnerable to retaliation by the Taliban.

They hugged just before they parted. “Good luck,” they said to themselves, one stayed behind, the other went into a new life.