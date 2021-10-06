Revenue From The Sales Of Dural Sealant Market To Witness Relatively Significant Growth During 2018 – 2026 Dural Sealant Market

The Dural Sealant Market report tabled by Persistence Market Research focuses on the parameters of the 4th industrial revolution, which includes technology-driven healthcare solutions, with several breakthroughs in this regard. The entire supply chain – right from diagnostics to the delivery of medicines, is being driven by the technological advancements in healthcare.

A dural sealant is a surgical sealant used in surgical procedures to seal the leakage of body fluids such as the sealing of blood vessels, in the dura mater surrounding the brain and spinal cord. The dural sealant is a spine sealant which serves to strengthen, repair and supports the natural healing process. Dural sealants are low expanding and develop a rapid and watertight seal in less than a second.

The rising incidence of spinal surgeries owing to the rising risk factors and diseases such as dural fistulas, degenerative disk disease, fracture, scoliosis, spinal stenosis, trauma, cancers, and neurological disorders, osteoporosis, and others is driving a large market. According to estimates, the annual incidence of spinal cord injury is approximately 54 cases per million population.

Thus approximately 17,500 spinal cord injury cases are recorded each year in the U.S. alone. The high economic burden is another driver of the market. The estimated costs attributable to spinal cord injury excluding indirect costs and productivity account to an average of $72,047 per year in 2016 terms.

However, the constraints such as high cost of treatment, and complications such as bleeding, infection, herniated disk, nerve damage, leading to weakness, paralysis, and pain, is hampering the market.

Dural Sealant Market: Segmentation

Based on product type

Synthetic Polymer Based Sealants

Polyurethane based

Polyethylene glycol based

Other

Natural Polymer Based Sealants

Gelatin based

Collagen based

Others

Based on End users

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

Based on regions, the global Dural Sealant market is classified into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific market excluding Japan. North America led by the U.S. is expected to account for the largest share of the global dural sealant market owing to larger research ecology procedures, developed economy, and faster adoption of new technology.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at a furious pace owing to growing research and development expenditure and the support of the governments to the technology sector. The growing economy of China and India is expected to drive large market adoption.

Some of the major players in the global Dural Sealant market are Kuros Biosurgery AG, Stryker Corporation, Polyganics, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Covidien Ltd. and others. Companies are involved in the acquisition of novel and proprietary technology. For example, Stryker acquired HyperBranch Medical Technology, Inc. for $220 million.

