Revenue from the Sales of Ironing Boards Market to Exhibit Prominent Growth During 2020 – 2030:Persistence Market Research

Global Ironing Boards Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers for Ironing Boards Market

The main drivers of this market is the sales of ironing box. The customer base is divided into household users and commercial users that is laundries, Apparel industries, Hotels etc. both contribute to the increasing demand for ironing boards. The need for a safe way to iron clothes without taking much risk is the main driver of the sales of the ironing boards.

Although the main customer base or market is still the developed countries as people invest in their home, comfort and safety and also the houses are made up mainly of wood creating higher risk of fire hazard and ironing boards are perfect products to avoid such hazards.

Trends for Ironing Boards Market

The ongoing trends are high quality and new innovations at competitive prices. There is a high demand for compact foldable space saving ironing boards which are being implemented by a lot of players in the market. Honey-can-do one of the players have created a table top foldable ironing board which is extremely compact and easily portable as it can easily fit inside a suitcase. Homcom a company has created a collapsible shelf cum ironing board for such innovations boost the sales and helps increasing market share of the product.

Opportunities for Ironing Boards Market

With increasing modernization and urbanization coupled with increasing purchasing power of the consumers there is great opportunity in this market in developed countries and especially in developing countries due to the modernization and also the essentiality of the product in modern way of life and households. Innovativeness, quality and competitive prices can create huge opportunity for players in this field. The quality of the cover of the ironing board and the ability to long last and withstand high temperatures also contributes to the demand of the product.

Challenges for Ironing Boards Market

The available alternatives that are available in every household like beds, kitchen tops, ironing blankets etc. can cause hindrance in the sales of the ironing boards. Coming up with smart and convincing marketing strategy can be very helpful in the awareness for the need of ironing tables.

Apart from this as the main driver for the sales of ironing boards is the sales of iron box, the alternatives in the market which are clothes steamer can cause disruptions in the sales of the ironing boards. The clothes steamer never actually touches the clothes hence the requirement of ironing boards reduces but there are many drawbacks with steamer as it very difficult to press creases or seams for a very crisp look hence this can be taken advantage of while marketing.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the hotel, laundries etc. the commercial sector has taken a hit as well as people avoiding going outdoors and work from home opportunities has created a temporary decrease in the demand but according to the analysis this is a temporary crisis as the product tends towards essential modern equipment category.