Revenue Growth of the Discrete Thyristors Market to be Influenced by Growing End-use Adoption:Persistence Market Research

Discrete Thyristors Market to Grow by More than 11% CAGR

The discrete thyristors market is projected to grow at an expected CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2021-2031. Any semiconductor switch with a bi-stable action is a discrete thyristors, which depends on regenerative feedback of p-n-p-n. These thyristors are 2 or 3-terminal devices for either bi-directional or unidirectional circuit configurations.

The flow of electrical currents is controlled with the help of thyristors in applications like electrical tools, home appliances, outdoor equipment and others. These thyristors are also referred as solid state switches, which come with very high impedance.

They are capable of protecting circuits in electrical tools, home appliance and outdoor equipment applications. These thyristors have high voltage capability up to 1000 V. They also get automatically triggered “off” for specific periods of time. Such features of discrete thyristors are contributing to the market growth.