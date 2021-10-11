Revenue Growth of the Discrete Thyristors Market to be Influenced by Growing End-use Adoption:Persistence Market Research
Discrete Thyristors Market to Grow by More than 11% CAGR
The discrete thyristors market is projected to grow at an expected CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2021-2031. Any semiconductor switch with a bi-stable action is a discrete thyristors, which depends on regenerative feedback of p-n-p-n. These thyristors are 2 or 3-terminal devices for either bi-directional or unidirectional circuit configurations.
The flow of electrical currents is controlled with the help of thyristors in applications like electrical tools, home appliances, outdoor equipment and others. These thyristors are also referred as solid state switches, which come with very high impedance.
They are capable of protecting circuits in electrical tools, home appliance and outdoor equipment applications. These thyristors have high voltage capability up to 1000 V. They also get automatically triggered “off” for specific periods of time. Such features of discrete thyristors are contributing to the market growth.
What is Driving Demand for Discrete Thyristors?
There is an increase in the demand of semiconductor devices with ampere ratings and high voltage, which is one of the factor contributing to the growth of discrete thyristors. The characteristics of these thyristors are bidirectional and unidirectional transient voltage protection, such feature is further helping the discrete thyristors market to grow in upcoming years.
As these thyristors come with the voltage ratings from 100 V to 2600 V, they also vary from plastic discrete modules to high-power discrete modules. There are many industries, who have started using semiconductor devices like thyristors for variety of applications.
Discrete thyristors with high voltage capability up to 1000 V are adopted by manufacturing industries. Due to such factors, the market of discrete thyristors is projected to grow in upcoming years.
What are the Key Trends for Discrete Thyristors?
Industries such as communication, electronics, industrial, and others are moving towards the adoption of discrete thyristors for ampere ratings and high voltage. Also, manufacturing industries in electric tools and outdoor equipment applications are using these thyristors for unidirectional and bidirectional transient voltage protection. Such trends are triggering the growth of discrete thyristors, globally.
A lot of technological developments in SiC, silicon, and GaN power device packaging are focused on power modules and integrated devices such as system-on-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP).
Even though, the adoption of wide-band gap devices require innovative schemes and solutions of packaging, the impact of these devices on the market of packaging materials will be limited due to the still-small share of GaN and SiC technologies. Such trends are going to help the market to grow globally.
