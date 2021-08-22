Reverend Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

(Washington) Reverend Jesse Jackson, pastor and iconic civil rights activist in the United States, tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, his representatives said on Saturday.

Posted on Aug 21, 2021 at 10:22 pm

Jesse Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, 77, are being treated at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago, said the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, chaired by the Reverend, in a statement posted on Facebook.

“Doctors are currently monitoring their health. Anyone who has had contact in the past five or six days should follow “guidelines from government centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the organization added.

Companion of Martin Luther King in the 1960s, a talented public speaker, this Baptist pastor, who was born on October 8, 1941 in a still-segregated America, ran twice for the Democratic primary for the US presidential election in the 1980s and stayed Most famous black person for a long time to try the White House race … until Barack Obama.

He was vaccinated against the coronavirus last January and then urged reluctant African Americans to get vaccinated

The announcement of his hospitalization comes as the United States, the country hardest hit by COVID-19 with more than 620,000 deaths, experiences a new outbreak of contamination from the Delta variant.

Jesse Jackson announced in 2017 that he had Parkinson’s.

Last July, he received the insignia of the Commander of the Legion of Honor from the hands of French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.