Rezo releases new video on climate policy

The blue-haired man is back: In a new video, Youtuber Rezo dedicates himself to the theme of climate policy – and quickly lands another online success.

Berlin (dpa) – Youtuber Rezo has published another video. It is titled “Destruction Part 2: Climate Catastrophe”. In it, Rezo accuses a number of parties and politicians – especially those in the CDU and CSU – of being inactive on climate protection.

“We will be in this video […] see that the current government – CDU and SPD – not only fails in its own goals, but also passes unconstitutional laws and even actively prevents progress, ”he says at the start of the video.

Among other things, he criticizes the involvement of politicians in his opinion with energy companies. Nearly 800,000 people had already seen the video on YouTube Sunday morning.

The striking blue-haired man made a name for himself in 2019 when he got noticed with the video “Destruction of the CDU” – around this time shortly before the European elections. Two weeks ago, he published a video called “Destruction Part 1: Incompetence”.

Speaking to the generation of people over 50, Rezo said, “When you have children, when you have grandchildren, you also want to protect them. Of course you want it, but none of that helps, as long as you’re in favor of being able to continue like this, it will work one way or another. No, it won’t. “

Rezo also announced a third and final part.