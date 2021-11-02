RFID in Retail Market: How the Business Will Grow in 2028? Major Giants – Alien Technology, LLC, GAO RFID Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Checkpoint Systems

The RFID in Retail Market research report includes Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favourable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2021 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the RFID in Retail market growth.

Brief Overview on RFID in Retail Market

The radio frequency identification or RFID is a tracking technology which utilizes tags or chips for transmitting the signal to remote scanners. RFID is used for a multitude of applications such as vehicle tracking, patient tracking, and financial transactions, among others. This technology in the retail sector enables retailers to precise inventory management by tracking their inventory throughout the retail supply chain. RFID in retail is similar to the barcode system. The difference is that the former uses radio waves to read data from tags. It can be used to prevent theft and track products that are moved or misplaced. Besides, RFID in retail is utilized to perform cashless transactions and automated checkouts.

Market Insights:

The RFID in retail market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increased applicability in the retail sector for inventory management and asset tracking applications. In addition to this, other benefits such as reduced human errors, automated checkouts, and interactive advertisements further fuel the growth of the RFID in retail market. However, high installation costs is a restraint for the RFID in retail market. Nonetheless, the adoption of RFID in retail industry in the developing countries offers lucrative opportunities for the RFID in retail market during the forecast period.

Global RFID in Retail Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the RFID in Retail market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Major key players covered in this report:

Alien Technology, LLC Applied Wireless, Inc. ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions Avery Dennison Corporation Checkpoint Systems GAO RFID Inc. Honeywell International Inc. NXP Semiconductors Smartrac N.V. Zebra Technologies Corp.

Global RFID in Retail Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The Table of Content for RFID in Retail Market research study includes:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology RFID in Retail Market Landscape RFID in Retail Market – Key Market Dynamics RFID in Retail Market – Global Market Analysis RFID in Retail Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2028 – Type RFID in Retail Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2028 – Type of Product RFID in Retail Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2028 – Service RFID in Retail Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2028 – Geographical Analysis Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global RFID in Retail Market Industry Landscape RFID in Retail Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix List of Tables List of Figures

