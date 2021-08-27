RFID Locks Market Is Prognosticated To Observe Profitable Growth during The Forecast Period 2028 In terms of revenue, the RFID locks market was valued at US$ 3,585.11 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 8,779.61 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

This RFID Locks Market analysis report contains a comprehensive overview of definitions, scope, application, production and CAGR (%) comparison, segmentation by type, share, revenue status and outlook, capacity, consumption, market drivers, production status and outlook and opportunities, export, import, emerging markets/countries growth rate. The report examines various parameters impacting on semiconductors and Electronics industry like market dynamics, economic and non-economic aspects, investment opportunities, product offerings,

The global consumer electronics market is strongly driven by the significant adoption of smartphones among people of all age groups. The developing countries in APAC, the MEA, and South America are experiencing a substantial rise in number of smartphone users owing to increasing availability of low-cost smartphones. Also, the Netherlands, Sweden, Australia, the US, Spain, Germany, the UK, and France are among the advanced economies where smartphone ownership is high owing to rising disposable income. For instance, ViAge Technology—a provider of magnetic stripe & smart card applications—offers Esmart Mobile access locks.

The lock combines pin and RFID (radio-frequency identification) with BLE (Bluetooth low energy) mobile access technology. It would make locking activity efficient as it combines RF user card with smartphone access key. Therefore, growing penetration of smartphones is anticipated to boost the use of RFID locks among hospitality and other end users in coming years.

The RFID Locks Market Report mainly contains the following Manufacturers: Assa Abloy AB; Bai Fu Co., Ltd.; Digilock (Security People, Inc.); dormakaba Holding AG; Euro-Locks SA NV (Lowe & Fletcher Group); Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited; Onity Inc.; Qilocks Equipment Ltd; Samsung Group; and Senseon

The analysis of market trends and dynamics is based on several factors in this RFID Locks Market report. These factors can be listed as; supply and demand, current trends/opportunities/challenges, market segments and sub-segments, technological breakthroughs, market size, value chain and stakeholder analysis, competitive landscape. Client or business can get aware of the impact of opportunities that are offered by the market and hence design sustainable and competitive strategies in times of rapid development. The crucial business strategies recognized by the important individuals from the RFID Locks Market have likewise been coordinated in the report.

Geographically, Europe held the largest share of the RFID locks market in 2019, followed by Asia Pacific and North America. Further, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The RFID locks market is segmented into access device, end-user, and geography. Based on access device, the market is further categorized into key cards, mobile phones, and key fobs. The key cards segment represented a larger share of the overall market in 2019. In terms of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitality, residential, manufacturing, retail, automotive, aerospace & defense, government & public utility, and others. In 2019, the hospitality segment accounted for a substantial share of the global RFID locks market.

