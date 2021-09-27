Rhineland-Palatinate: Klöckner is no longer running for CDU

Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner loses in her constituency and has to answer for a historically bad result of the CDU in Rhineland-Palatinate. Now she is drawing conclusions.

Mainz (AP) – Federal Vice-President of the CDU and Federal Minister of Agriculture Julia Klöckner wants to step down from the presidency of the CDU in Rhineland-Palatinate.

According to the regional association, she announced at a council meeting on Monday that she would not be running for council elections on November 20. She discussed this with her family some time ago. She wanted to initiate a renewal of her party after a decade of presidency. “We want to use the coming weeks for the realignment to broadly include our base and give the new leadership a strong vote for the future,” Klöckner said in the post. Klöckner had missed the direct mandate in his constituency of Kreuznach. The regional association has also obtained a historically bad result.