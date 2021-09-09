Rhineland-Palatinate: No more wages in quarantine

Mainz (dpa) – Anyone who has not been vaccinated against Corona in Rhineland-Palatinate and receives an official quarantine instruction is not entitled to continued payment of wages from October.

To justify this, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health announced Thursday that from October 1, “all citizens of the age groups in which vaccination has been publicly recommended and to the extent that vaccination is medically possible for them, will be offered a corona vaccination offer ”.

In the event of an officially ordered quarantine, employees are entitled to compensation under the Infection Protection Act. According to the Infection Protection Act, however, this is no longer the case if a publicly recommended vaccination could have avoided isolation or an activity ban, the spokeswoman said.

The Minister of Health of North Rhine-Westphalia, Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU), had previously spoken out against the continuation of the payment of wages of unvaccinated people in the event of quarantine. “We also have to decide whether we want to continue giving unvaccinated people continued payment of wages when they go into quarantine – yes or no?” Laumann told the Düsseldorf state parliament on Thursday. He is expected to examine and resolve this matter in the coming days.

“I am in favor of not giving it to them again, so that it is quite clear whether I am taking the liberty of not being vaccinated – when, by all knowledge, vaccination is the only way to bring this pandemic under control. – then I have to take full responsibility for the consequences, ”said NRW’s Minister of Health.

In the event of an officially ordered quarantine, employees are entitled to compensation under the Infection Protection Act. In the law, however, it is clear that while quarantine can be avoided, for example by vaccination, there is no right to continuous payment of salary, Laumann explained. In his view, quarantine could not remain a long-term national task, the CDU politician said. According to the Ministry of Health, 120 million euros have been spent on maintaining salaries as part of the quarantine in NRW.