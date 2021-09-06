Rhizobium Bacteria Fertilizers Market Competitive Insights 2021 – Vegalab SA, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

Rhizobium Bacteria Fertilizers is the comprehensive market research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, emerging trends, and competitive landscape of 55 industry. By taking into see explicit base year and noteworthy year, computations in the report have been performed which deciphers the market execution in the estimate a long time by giving data about what the market definition, claRhizobium Bacteria Fertilizersifications, applications, and engagements are. Besides, the report revises general market conditions, estimates market share and poRhizobium Bacteria Fertilizersible sales volume of Rhizobium Bacteria Fertilizers industry, figure out the probable market for a new product to be launched and discover the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain product.

Companies Mentioned: The Mosaic Company, Biomax, Agrium Inc., Novozymes, National Fertilizers Limited, MADRAS FERTILIZERS LIMITED, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC), Vegalab SA, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, T.Stanes and Company Limited, Jaipur Bio Fertilizers, INTERNATIONAL PANNACEA LIMITED, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited, Lallemand Inc., Nutramax Laboratories Consumer Care, Inc., Kan biosys, Mapleton Agri Biotec Pt Ltd, Manidharma Biotech Private Limited., and Biomaxnaturals

Rhizobium bacteria fertilizers market is likely to reach USD 2.89 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.7% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The increase the applications from developing economies is the factor for the rhizobium bacteria fertilizers market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Rhizobium has the capacity to fix nitrogen from the atmosphere and is also measured as a fertilizer when it makes insoluble phosphorus available to plants. Rhizobium is generally present in the root nodules of the leguminous plants and adds nitrogen to the soil, supplied to the plants to improve their growth.

Type of Rhizobium Bacteria Fertilizers Market: Nitrogen-Fixing, Phosphate-Solubilizing, Potash-Mobilizing, Others

Application of Rhizobium Bacteria Fertilizers Market: Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Others

