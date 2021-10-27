Rice Syrup Market Scope, Future Prospects And Competitive Analysis 2020 to 2027 | Axiom Foods, Inc.,Malt Products Corporation,Cargill

The Asia Pacific rice syrup market was valued at US$ 244.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 361.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, 2018-2027.

Rice syrup refers to the processed form of cultured rice. The rice is fermented using some enzymes such as beta and alpha-amylase that breaks down the starch content into simple molecules of sugar such as glucose, maltose, and fructose. Owing to the presence of excessive concentration of starch, the rice syrup finds its application as sweeteners or sweet enhancers in food processing. The nutritional values get reduced during the processing and refining processes. The market is driven by the wide application of rice syrup as an alternative sweetener. Rice syrup is available as a liquid solution of a nutritive sweetener. Moreover, an upsurge in the popularity of organic rice syrup as a result of growing health consciousness among consumers also drives the market growth for rice syrup.

Company Profiles

Axiom Foods, Inc.

Malt Products Corporation

Cargill, Incorporated

Gulshan Polyols Ltd

Habib Rice Products Ltd.

Wuhu Deli Foods Co., Ltd

Asia Pacific Rice Syrup Market Segmentation

Rice syrup Market – By Rice Type

Brown Rice

White Rice



Rice syrup Market – By Category

Organic

Conventional

Rice syrup Market – By Application

Bakery and Confectionary

Beverages

Dessert and Dairy Products

Meat, Poultry and Seafood Products

Infant Formula

Others

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Rice Syrup market.

