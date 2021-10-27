Rice Syrup Market Scope, Future Prospects And Competitive Analysis 2020 to 2027 | Axiom Foods, Inc.,Malt Products Corporation,Cargill
The Asia Pacific rice syrup market was valued at US$ 244.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 361.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, 2018-2027.
Rice syrup refers to the processed form of cultured rice. The rice is fermented using some enzymes such as beta and alpha-amylase that breaks down the starch content into simple molecules of sugar such as glucose, maltose, and fructose. Owing to the presence of excessive concentration of starch, the rice syrup finds its application as sweeteners or sweet enhancers in food processing. The nutritional values get reduced during the processing and refining processes. The market is driven by the wide application of rice syrup as an alternative sweetener. Rice syrup is available as a liquid solution of a nutritive sweetener. Moreover, an upsurge in the popularity of organic rice syrup as a result of growing health consciousness among consumers also drives the market growth for rice syrup.
Get Sample Copy of this Asia Pacific Rice Syrup Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00011582
Company Profiles
- Axiom Foods, Inc.
- Malt Products Corporation
- Cargill, Incorporated
- Gulshan Polyols Ltd
- Habib Rice Products Ltd.
- Wuhu Deli Foods Co., Ltd
Asia Pacific Rice Syrup Market Segmentation
Rice syrup Market – By Rice Type
- Brown Rice
- White Rice
Rice syrup Market – By Category
- Organic
- Conventional
Rice syrup Market – By Application
- Bakery and Confectionary
- Beverages
- Dessert and Dairy Products
- Meat, Poultry and Seafood Products
- Infant Formula
- Others
Order a Copy of this Asia Pacific Rice Syrup Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00011582
This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Rice Syrup market.
About Us:
Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.
Contact US:
Business Market Insights
Phone: +442081254005
E-Mail ID: sales@businessmarketinsights.com
Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/
LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/