Right to abortion | Hundreds of “women’s marches” organized on Saturday

(Washington) The fight for the right to abortion will be fought Saturday on the streets of the United States, where hundreds of demonstrations are planned as part of a “women’s march” aimed at countering an unprecedented conservative offensive.

Posted on Oct 1, 2021 at 10:53 pm

Charlotte PLANTIVE Agence France-Presse

The entry into force of a Texas law on September 1 banning virtually all abortions in this vast state sparked outright guerrilla warfare and a counterattack in Congress, but few marches so far.

Two days ahead of the resumption of hearings in the United States Supreme Court, which will rule the battle, nearly 200 organizations have finally called to hear abortion rights defenders across the country.

The flagship event is slated to take place in Washington, where thousands are due to march in front of the High Court, held almost 50 years after American women’s right to abortion was recognized in its landmark Roe v. Wade, seems ready to shift into reverse.

The Supreme Court, radically redesigned by former President Donald Trump, has in fact refused to act urgently to block Texas law and could use a review of a restrictive Mississippi law to change its case law.

Meetings are also planned in the capitals of these two Conservative states, Austin and Jackson, and in more than 600 cities across the country. According to the organizers, more than 240,000 people are expected in the USA.

“We are fighting to ensure that abortion is not only legal, but also accessible, affordable and stigma-free,” they write in a statement, calling on Congress to enshrine the right to abortion in federal law to protect it from a possible reversal Supreme Court.

A corresponding bill was passed in the House of Representatives in the hands of the Democrats a week ago, but has no chance of success in the Senate, where the Republicans have a blocking minority.

“Patriarchal Desire”

In 2017, shortly after Donald Trump took office, the first “women’s march” was organized, which brought together millions of opponents of the Republican billionaire accused of sexism.

Subsequent editions were less successful, in part because of internal disagreements over allegations of anti-Semitism against one of their officials.

This side seems upside down: “This year we are united,” assures the organization, which unites a grand coalition consisting of small feminist associations, local or communal, as the giant of family planning Planned Parenthood.

“We’ll take to the streets for the first time in the Biden era because the move in the Oval Office didn’t put an end to the politicized, perverted and patriarchal desire to control our bodies,” she added, referring to the Democrat’s election Joe Biden to the White House in 2020, which didn’t change the momentum at the state level.

On the contrary, stimulated by the arrival of three judges elected by Donald Trump to the Supreme Court, local Conservative elected officials have launched a real anti-abortion offensive: since January 1, 19 states have passed 63 laws restricting access to abortion.

Should the court of Roe v. Wade, it would be up to any state to prohibit or allow abortions. 36 million women in 26 states, or nearly half of American women of childbearing age, are likely to lose the right to abortion, according to a Planned Parenthood report released Friday.