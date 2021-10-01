Rights candidates in 2022 | Éric Zemmour is behind Marine Le Pen

(Paris) Marine Le Pen with 16% of voting intentions follows the undeclared candidate Éric Zemmour with 15%, who, according to a survey by Ipsos Sopra Steria, is ahead of the right-wing candidate Xavier Bertrand with 14% for FranceInfo and Le Parisien, appeared on Friday .

According to the same survey, if Valérie Pécresse defends the law, 12% of voting intentions are attributed to her, behind Eric Zemmour with 15% and the candidate of the National Rally with 17%.

Macron in the lead

The outgoing President Emmanuel Macron receives 24 or 25 percent, depending on whether he rejects Xavier Bertrand or Valérie Pécresse.

On the left, the LFI candidates Jean-Luc Mélenchon and EELV Yannick Jadot are each credited with 9% of the votes, the socialist Anne Hidalgo with 5.5%.

If Michel Barnier is the candidate for the rights, he will be awarded with 11%, Éric Zemmour with 15%, Marine Le Pen with 17% and Emmanuel Macron with 25.5%. On the left, the values ​​remain unchanged, with the exception of Yannick Jadot, which is given as 9.5%.

If Éric Zemmour does not run for president, Marine Le Pen rises to 25% and Xavier Bertrand to 17%. Emmanuel Macron is given him 25%.

Marine Le Pen achieved 26% like Emmanuel Macron in the Valérie Pécresse scenario, even given 14%.

Still without Eric Zemmour, Marine Le Pen achieved 26% and Emmanuel Macron 27% in the Michel Barnier scenario with 13%.

On the left, regardless of the scenario on the right, still without Eric Zemmour, the values ​​vary very little: Jean-Luc Mélenchon is 8.5%, Yannick Jadot is 9% and Anne Hidalgo is still 5, 5%.

Voting intentions do not represent a forecast of the election result. They give an indication of the balance of power and dynamics on the day of the survey.

Online survey from 29th to 30th September with a sample of 1,500 representatives of the French population aged 18 and over using the quota method. Error margin for voting intentions between 0.7 and 2.5 points.