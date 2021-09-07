Riot Control System Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Riot Control System Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global riot control system market reached a value of around US$ 11 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Riot control systems consist of various agents for controlling, dispersing, or arresting the individuals involved in demonstrations and disturbances, such as irritants, lacrimators, and tear gases. They are mainly used by law enforcement authorities and military forces to deter and monitor riots or other public violence instances. Riot control systems include non-lethal equipment, such as body armors, neck protectors, helmets, knee pads, riot shields, gas masks, etc.

Market Trends

The increasing instances of communal violence and protests are primarily driving the market for riot control systems. Moreover, the growing demand for efficient public management solutions is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of favorable government policies to diminish domestic insurgencies and promote national security is further catalyzing the global market. In addition to this, the growing adoption of technologically advanced weapons and security solutions, along with rising integration of cloud-based services, Internet-of-Things (IoT), and machine learning (ML) solutions, with riot control system, is further expected to drive the market growth.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Amtec Less Lethal Systems Inc. (PACEM Defense LLC)

Armament Systems and Procedures Inc.

Axon Enterprise Inc.

B&T AG

BAE Systems Plc

Combined Systems Inc.

Eagle Industries Inc.

Lamperd Less Lethal Inc.

NonLethal Technologies Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Safariland LLC (Maui Acquisition Corp.).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, technology, end user and geography.

Breakup by Product:

Defensive Weapons Personal Protective Equipment Surveillance Systems

Offensive Weapons Direct Contact Weapons Directed Energy Weapons



Breakup by Technology:

Electromagnetic

Mechanical and Kinetic

Chemical

Others

Breakup by End User:

Law Enforcement

Military

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

