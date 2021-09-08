RKI boss warns of violent fourth wave

Berlin (AP) – Robert Koch Institute (RKI) President Lothar Wieler has warned of a violent fourth corona wave in the fall.

“If we don’t dramatically increase current immunization rates, the current fourth wave may have a brilliant course in the fall,” Wieler said. “The pandemic is not over yet.” The number of people who need to be treated in hospital is already increasing, especially among the youngest. Most of them are not vaccinated.

The more people vaccinated, the less bad the fourth wave would be and the sooner the pandemic would end, the RKI boss said. “It is in our hands to prevent many serious cases and deaths.” The risk of having to go to the hospital with a corona infection is currently ten times lower for vaccinated people than for unvaccinated people.

According to RKI estimates, vaccinations prevented around 77,000 hospital stays and around 20,000 cases in intensive care units between January and July. It was a “really big hit with the vaccination,” Wieler said. It is estimated that vaccinations prevented more than 700,000 cases of infection during the period.

“What should be clear to all of us: Those who do not get vaccinated will be infected with Sars-CoV-2 for the foreseeable future,” Wieler warned. He stressed, “Anyone who can be vaccinated but has not yet been vaccinated: please get vaccinated. And this applies to all people in our country who are over twelve years old. “

Spahn renews the call for vaccination

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn once again called on the population to be vaccinated against Corona. “Each individual vaccination decision also determines how safely we can get through autumn and winter together,” the CDU politician said.

According to Spahn, 66% of the population have been vaccinated at least once and 61.6% have full vaccine protection, as the minister wrote on Twitter.

Resumption of the compulsory vaccination campaign

Medical President Klaus Reinhardt calls for a restart due to the blocking of the vaccination campaign. Many unvaccinated people are not convinced that they refuse to vaccinate, the chairman of the German Medical Association of the German News Agency said. “In order to reach those undecided, the vaccination campaign in Germany must be completely rethought.” Initially, the request to “roll up your sleeves” worked. “But now we need much more targeted communication measures and low-threshold immunization offers.” Creative concepts are in demand. “The vaccination rate is too low throughout Germany, but especially in the eastern Länder,” Reinhardt explained.

“This is where we vaccinate” action week

The federal government wants to kick off the vaccinations with a week of nationwide action starting next Monday. In collaboration with the Länder, it calls for easy-to-see offers to be made in as many places as possible – for example in sports clubs, with volunteer firefighters, in pharmacies or multigenerational homes – with the motto: “This is where the vaccination takes place.” Vaccination offers are available on the website www.hierwirdgeimpft.de.