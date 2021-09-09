RKI: More young people than old people in intensive care units

The RKI publishes the current weekly report. After that, the number of people infected with the coronavirus in intensive care units increased. The majority were under 60 years old.

Berlin (dpa) – Insufficient vaccination rates among young adults during the corona pandemic is also reflected in German intensive care units, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

RKI’s weekly report released Thursday evening said there were more than 18 to 59 years of age than people over 60 among those treated there from mid-August to early September. This could be interpreted as an effect of the vaccination campaign and the still insufficiently high rates among 18-59 year olds.

In intensive care units, the proportion of Covid patients has further increased overall. With nearly 1,400 people sick, the increase was 22% from the previous week, according to the report. There were highs here around Christmas with around 5,760 intensive care patients.

Most Covid patients who usually come to a hospital are between 35 and 59 years old, according to the RKI. The risk of dying from the infection is even higher in older people.

The rates of fully vaccinated people are still very differently distributed between age groups in Germany. With data from September 8, it was around 83% for people over 60 – around 24 million German citizens. Almost 67 percent of the estimated 45 million people between the ages of 18 and 59 are immune. For 12 to 17 year olds – around 4.5 million children and adolescents – it is around 24%.

The differences also stem from the fact that older people were able to get vaccinated first and that a recommendation for all children and adolescents 12 years and older has only been available since mid-August. But there are now enough vaccines in stock for all age groups. No vaccine has yet been approved for children up to 12 years of age.

According to the RKI report, the vaccination rate in all age groups increased only slightly to 62 percent. A week ago, it was 61%. There are still significant regional differences. According to the report, the range now goes from 52.7% in Saxony to 71.7% in Bremen for those fully vaccinated.