RKI Reports 10,835 New Corona Infections – Incidence 80.7

The seven-day incidence of new corona infections increased again. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), it is 80.7. There were 10,835 new corona infections in one day.

Berlin (dpa) – The seven-day incidence of new corona infections has increased again. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) it was 80.7 – the day before it was 80.2, a week ago it was 72.1.

German health authorities reported 10,835 new RKI corona infections in one day. This is evident from the numbers that reflect the condition of the RKI dashboard at 4:05 am A week ago the value was 10,303 infections.

According to the new information, 24 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago, there were 22 dead. The RKI has counted 3,995,188 infections detected by Sars-CoV-2 since the start of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher because many infections go undetected.

The incidence of new infections has so far been the basis for many corona restrictions in the pandemic, for example under the federal emergency brake that expired in late June. In the future, other values ​​such as the number of hospitalizations will have to be taken into account more.

The RKI now gives the number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days at 1.83 (previous day 1.74). A national threshold, from which the situation can be viewed critically, is not provided for the incidence of hospitalizations, among other things due to large regional differences.

The previous record was around 15.5 at Christmas time. The incidence at seven days is calculated according to RKI information based on the date of declaration to the local health department. According to this, it takes about ten days on average between an infection and a hospitalization, this value therefore reflects the infection situation with a notable delay.

The RKI reported the number of those who had recovered at 3,763,600. The number of people who died with or with known Sars-CoV-2 infection rose to 92,325.