Road Freight Transportation Services Market Analysis 2021 by Top Companies, Business Growth, Key Applications, Demand, Size, Type, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast 2027

The Road Freight Transportation Services Market report offers a thorough analysis on the market status and forecasts the upcoming market size of the Road Freight Transportation Services industry by analyzing the historical data. The report describes all the market verticals and their worth in contributing to the market size. It includes the market overview, segments, applications, actions and trends for the Road Freight Transportation Services industry. It also provides a detailed study on market status, trends, growth rate, market drivers, opportunities and constraints etc.

One of the key growth contributors for the global road freight transportation services market is the industry solutions that can be easily integrated into the businesses’ value chain, thus enhancing the potential for tapping into high-growth markets.

Some of the major factors responsible for the growing demand for automotive spare parts logistics is the increasing number of vehicles and resurgence of automotive manufacturing activities.

The global Road Freight Transportation Services market size is projected to reach US$ 1974280 million by 2027, from US$ 1724490 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2027.

By Company

– DB Schenker

– DHL

– FedEx

– UPS

– Kuehne+Nagel

Global Road Freight Transportation Services Scope and Market Size

Road Freight Transportation Services market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Road Freight Transportation Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

– Ordinary Items

– Dangerous Items

Segment by Application

– Food

– Material

– Express Delivery

– Other

This report presents the worldwide Road Freight Transportation Services Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2016-2021 and forecast to 2027), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Major Points from Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Ordinary Items

1.2.3 Dangerous Items

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Material

1.3.4 Express Delivery

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Road Freight Transportation Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Road Freight Transportation Services Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Road Freight Transportation Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Road Freight Transportation Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Road Freight Transportation Services Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Road Freight Transportation Services Market Trends

2.3.2 Road Freight Transportation Services Market Drivers

2.3.3 Road Freight Transportation Services Market Challenges

2.3.4 Road Freight Transportation Services Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Road Freight Transportation Services Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Road Freight Transportation Services Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue

3.4 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

And More…

