Robert Habeck takes the helm of the Greens

The party leader could become vice-chancellor. The power structure has changed to the detriment of co-boss Annalena Baerbock. Meanwhile, the SPD is overflowing with self-confidence.

Berlin.

Tuesday noon, Robert Habeck felt an urgent need to say something publicly. The new parliamentary group of the Greens meets for the first time in the Reichstag building in Berlin, it is significantly larger than the old one. Habeck is now also a member of parliament, he was not before. However, as the leader of the party, he is actually not the main person at this meeting. At least it shouldn’t be.

But things are what they are. Habeck and his party have lost control of their communication in the last few hours. It has been disclosed that if he takes part in the government he will become vice-chancellor – and not Annalena Baerbock, the moderately-elected candidate for chancellor. This raises the question of whether the two are in fact still party leaders with equal rights or whether Habeck is now number one. This is also important in the perspective of future explorations and coalition negotiations.

Habeck therefore stands in front of a green television wall in the Reichstag building and tries to limit the damage. He said he and Baerbock would lead the coalition talks “with great solidarity and great unity”. The party stands “at 120% of unity” behind Baerbock. As announced the day before, all questions have been clarified between them. It is clear, however, “that it is just not fair to enter into personnel speculation before even having entered into exploratory talks or having a government.”

Habeck also said: “The question of who becomes vice-chancellor is completely irrelevant until we even have a chancellor.” Additionally, it goes without saying that at the end of the government formation process, the party will vote on content and staff, either at a party convention or through a membership survey. . Then the president evokes “the spirit of recognition, respect, solidarity” with which Baerbock and he would have led the party in recent years. “And that is also the spirit that I expect from all of us in the weeks and months to come – and nothing else.”

If you listen carefully, you’ll notice that Habeck isn’t doing one thing with his speech: he’s not denying that he should become vice-chancellor of any kind of government coalition, as agreed. In party circles one can hear that Habeck and Baerbock had already come to an agreement a few months ago in case Baerbock got only a moderate result and that was not enough for the Chancellery.

It seems reasonable to think that this deal was made on the occasion of Baerbock’s appointment as chancellor candidate in April: Habeck would have loved to lead the Greens in the federal election as well. But he had to step back because in the eco-party, women generally have the first access to positions and mandates. There were two candidates in the lead, but only one candidate for chancellor. Habeck, 52, was loyal to the cause and traveled the country in a grueling election campaign.

Now the cards are reshuffled. And not everyone likes it. A vice-chancellor Habeck would also mean that a purely male trio would lead the next federal government: either a Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) or Armin Laschet (CDU), plus Habeck and FDP leader Christian Lindner. Moreover: in the Green Party, in which the grassroots have always played a special role and have their say on key issues, the behind-the-scenes agreements appear to be a provocation.

Former parliamentary group leader Jürgen Trittin, a central left-wing figure in the party, had already announced on Tuesday: “We are negotiating a government that will put Germany on the path of 1.5 degrees. After that, it will be decided who will get which position. . “This is also decided by the party -” and not just two people in personal conversations “.

Regardless of this, it is evident that the outcome of the federal election tended to strengthen President Habeck and weaken Co-President Baerbock. The Greens and their candidate for chancellor won 14.8% of the vote. This is a record result at the federal level. But also far too little for the Chancellery. After Baerbock’s appointment in the spring, opinion polls saw the Greens in polls as high as 28% at times – until the candidate made mistakes and had to justify herself because of things like reported extra income late, a retouched curriculum vitae or copied passages. in his book.

In Sunday’s election Habeck was able to win his constituency in Flensburg directly, which also strengthens him. Baerbock was beaten in Potsdam against the candidate SPD chancellor Scholz. Habeck will play a central role in future coalition explorations and negotiations simply because he is very familiar with these things: as a politician from Schleswig-Holstein, he had already initiated coalitions with the SPD, CDU and FDP in the past.