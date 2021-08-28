Robert Kennedy killer could be released on parole | Free press

Sirhan Sirhan has been in prison in California for over 50 years for a high-profile murder. Even the sons of his eminent victim are now in favor of his release again.

San Diego (AP) – After more than five decades in prison, the murderer of American politician Robert F. Kennedy may soon be released from prison.

A parole board in California ruled on Friday for the release of Palestinian Sirhan Sirhan, 77, the Los Angeles Times and CNN unanimously reported. Sirhan has been in jail for 53 years and has filed his 16th pardon request. The commission’s decision must now be reviewed by another body before being presented to the Governor of California. He could still block the release.

Sirhan, a Palestinian born in Jerusalem, shot Kennedy in Los Angeles on June 5, 1968 – just hours after winning the primary elections in California for the Democratic presidential candidate. American justice assumed Kennedy’s pro-Israel position as the motive for the then 24-year-old aggressor. Five years earlier, Kennedy’s brother, US President John F. Kennedy, had been shot dead in Dallas, Texas.

Sirhan was sentenced to death in 1969. Following the suspension of the death penalty in California in 1972, the sentence was commuted to life imprisonment. He last requested his release in 2016, but the request was denied.

Sirhan’s lawyer Angela Berry said the inmate had not committed any major prison rule violations since 1972. Two of Kennedy’s sons also spoke out in favor of his release. . Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote in a letter that he believed his father recognized Sirhan’s impressive rehabilitation. Douglas Kennedy said inmates should be released when they no longer pose a threat to themselves or to others.