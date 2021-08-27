Robert Kennedy killer was given the go-ahead for parole

(Los Angeles) The California Parole Board on Friday approved the release from prison of Sirhan Sirhan, who murdered Robert Kennedy, the younger brother of John Fitzgerald Kennedy, during the 1968 presidential campaign.

Posted on Aug 27, 2021 at 5:53 pm

Sirhan Sirhan, now 77 years old, was convicted on April 17, 1969 of the murder of the New York senator. After a 90-day review period, the decision of the commission, which previously denied the convict’s request 15 times, is forwarded to the California Governor, who has the power to decline or amend it.

PHOTO ARCHIVE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Robert F. Kennedy was murdered during the 1968 presidential campaign.