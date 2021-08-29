Rocket fire exploded in Kabul

(Kabul) A rocket explosion was heard in Kabul on Sunday, initially raising fears of a new attack three days after a fatal attack on the Afghan capital’s airport, where Westerners are completing their evacuation operations.

Posted on Aug 29, 2021 at 8:49 am

The explosion, which was heard by AFP journalists, was caused by rocket bombardment that “according to initial information hit a house,” said an official from the former government, which was overthrown by the Taliban two weeks ago.

On Thursday night, a suicide attack by the Islamic State Group in Khorasan (EI-K), a rival to the Taliban’s new power, turned into a bloodbath in which more than a hundred people were killed, most of them Afghans in front of the airport in the hope of escaping the Taliban, as well as 13 American soldiers.

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden warned a few days before the planned withdrawal of his troops from the country, equivalent to the withdrawal of the West on March 31.

The Taliban suddenly regained power on August 15 and invaded Kabul without a fight after the debacle of the Afghan army, which was supported by the Americans and their allies for a long time before they withdrew.

Since then, more than 110,000 people have left the country aboard the Noria from aircraft, particularly those chartered by Westerners who follow one another on the tarmac.