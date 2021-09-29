Rolf Mützenich confirmed as chairman of the SPD parliamentary group

The newly elected SPD parliamentary group met for its first meeting. An important personnel issue has been clarified.

Berlin (dpa) – The SPD parliamentary group has confirmed its chairman Rolf Mützenich by an overwhelming majority in his office.

The 62-year-old received 198 votes on Wednesday, or 97%. Four deputies voted against the Cologne resident, two abstained. Mützenich is elected for two years, as announced by a spokesperson for the parliamentary group.

The Cologne resident has served for the SPD in the Bundestag since 2002 and has long been its foreign policy spokesperson and vice-president for foreign affairs and security. He has headed the parliamentary group for over two years. He is one of the pragmatists of the left of the SPD.

On Tuesday evening, Mützenich made it clear at an SPD event that the parliamentary group was unanimously behind the candidate chancellor Olaf Scholz. The 206 MPs would elect Scholz as chancellor after successful coalition negotiations, Mützenich said. “This is our promise.”

Mützenich initially took the presidency in June 2019 as the longest-serving MP. The then parliamentary group and party leader Andreas Nahles had previously surprisingly resigned. In September 2019, he was elected with 97.7%.

The new SPD parliamentary group has 206 members – the SPD won 53 more seats than in the 2017 Bundestag elections. 104 of the deputies are newly elected.

Scholz himself made it clear on Monday that Mützenich was to remain leader of the parliamentary group. He was a “good man,” Scholz said. “We will need it then.” He too voted as a new member of the Bundestag and thus returned to the SPD parliamentary group.