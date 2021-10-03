Romania and Lithuania considered high risk areas for Corona

Approximately 70 countries around the world are in whole or in part on the federal government’s corona risk list. To date, Romania and Lithuania are also included, as well as Belarus and El Salvador.

Berlin (dpa) – EU countries Romania and Lithuania are considered high corona risk areas from Sunday. Anyone who has not been fully vaccinated or cured and enters them must be in quarantine for ten days and can only get rid of them after five days with a negative test.

So far, Slovenia is the only member state of the European Union to be fully classified as a high risk area.

About 70 countries around the world are in whole or in part on the risk list. Besides Romania and Lithuania, Belarus and El Salvador in Latin America will also join on Sunday, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Friday. Only Mozambique in South East Africa will be deleted.

Countries and regions with a particularly high risk of infection are classified as high risk areas. But not only the number of infections is decisive for this. Other criteria are the speed at which the virus is spreading, the load on the healthcare system or the lack of data on the corona situation.