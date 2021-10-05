Romania | The government fell amid a health crisis

(Bucharest) The Romanian parliament on Tuesday approved a motion of censure against the liberal government, paving the way for a phase of political instability amid the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Mihaela RODINA Agence France-Presse

The motion was accepted with 281 votes, significantly more than the 234 votes required according to official information.

In office since the December elections, Florin Citu, a 49-year-old former banker, had become a darling of the right and left in recent months.

In normal times unlikely allies, the elected members of the USR (center right), former members of the ruling coalition, the Social Democratic Party (PSD, opposition) and the right-wing extremist party AUR jointly voted for the removal of the “executive body”.

The Liberals (PNL, in power) boycotted the vote and condemned an “irresponsible” action by these three parties.

“What will you gain if you throw the country into chaos?” “The Prime Minister had started at the beginning of the session of Parliament, while addressing the parties that had tabled this request.

And to ensure that the next executive is always formed “around liberal values” before leaving parliament without waiting for the vote.

New elections?

In the meantime, his government will act until the center-right President Klaus Iohannis appoints a new Prime Minister.

But to do this, it has to find a majority, a task that promises to be complicated.

Despite the strained relations in recent weeks, the USR has openly declared itself in favor of a new alliance with Mr Citu’s party, on the condition that it is not appointed as the future head of government.

However, according to several voices within the PNL, Mr Iohannis would consider filling him to this post to play off the reluctance of the elected officials to possible early elections.

“Florin Citu is our choice in the short, medium and long term,” said Sunday MP Rares Bogdan, speaking to Mr Iohannis.

According to the constitution, the head of state can dissolve parliament if elected officials reject two candidates for the office of prime minister within 60 days.

Supported by the polls, the PSD is the only party that wants parliamentary elections and has already announced that it will not support any prime minister from the liberal camp.

Explosive bills

This new political crisis comes as Romania faces a sharp rise in new COVID-19 contaminations, with several doctors citing “war conditions” in hospitals.

More than 15,000 new cases and 252 deaths were recorded in 24 hours on Tuesday, a record since the pandemic began, which killed 37,929 people.

Romania was hit by a new tragedy on Friday: a fire ravaged the intensive care unit of a hospital in the southeast, killing seven people, the third fatal hospital disaster in less than a year.

Despite the worsening health crisis, the vaccination campaign is struggling to convince, only a third of the 19 million Romanians have been fully vaccinated so far.

When the cold starts, the population appears to be more concerned about spikes in gas and electricity bills.

The government has promised to offset some of this increase for poor households.

But in this country, which is one of the poorest in the European Union, the purchasing power of a large part of the population has already been eroded by the highest inflation rate since 2011, namely 5.3% in August.

“The pressure on living standards is evident. Alongside the fourth wave of the pandemic, the surge in bills, the shock of which will be fully felt in December, is the main concern for Romanians, ”sociologist Iulian Stanescu told AFP.