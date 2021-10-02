Romanian President Iohannis receives the Charlemagne Prize

Aachen (dpa) – Romanian President Klaus Iohannis received the International Charlemagne Prize in Aachen on Saturday for his pro-European stance. Iohannis, who comes from the German-speaking minority in Romania, was also honored as a bridge builder between East and West.

The prestigious prize is awarded to personalities or institutions for their service to Europe and European unification since 1950. The prize consists of a large medal and a certificate.

Iohannis: unity and solidarity

In his acceptance speech, Iohannis said the European Union must become stronger and more resilient. The Union is “more than ever dependent on unity, solidarity and cohesion, as well as a pragmatic approach focused on action and concrete results”.

From Romania’s point of view, citizens’ expectations can only be met together, “and not by withdrawing or forming close circles of European integration,” said Iohannis in his speech in German in the conference room. coronations of the town hall of Aachen.

Previous winners also attended the ceremony. Among them were the SPD’s 2017 candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz, outgoing Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU), former Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite and the first full-time President of the European Council, Herman van Rompuy. The Federal President of the CDU Aachen and Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet, had canceled his participation.

Due to the corona pandemic, the audience had grown from over 800 to just 350 attendees. The mayor of Aachen, Sibylle Keupen (independent), and the chairman of the Charlemagne Prize Council, Jürgen Linden, presented the award.

In a few personal words, the President of the Council of the EU, Charles Michel, paid tribute to the 2020/21 winner of the Charlemagne Prize. He placed Iohannis, who has been President of Romania since 2014, in the ranks of European politicians such as Giscard d’Estaing, Helmut Schmidt, Helmut Kohl and François Mitterrand. “You… are part of this great line of builders,” said Michel. Discussions at the European Council are sometimes heated and heated. You can always count on Klaus Iohannis: “Calm, methodical and unshakeable in principle”.

Long-term strategic investments

Iohannis pointed out that Romania was one of the states that had acted de facto as a member of the Schengen area for more than ten years. Completing this integration process is not only a goal for Romania, “it should also be a goal of the European Union”. In Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia, there are still identity checks at internal borders.

From the perspective of EU foreign policy, Iohannis called for long-term strategic investments in the Western Balkans as well as in the Eastern and Southern quarters. With a view to transitioning to a green and digital economy, the capacity to create future models must be developed. The debate on the development of the European Union should focus more on proactive governance.

Among the Charlemagne Prize winners are many European statesmen such as First Federal Chancellor Konrad Adenauer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. US President Bill Clinton also received the Charlemagne Prize. Iohannis was named winner in December 2019, the award was delayed due to Corona.