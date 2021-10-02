Romanian President Klaus Iohannis receives the Charlemagne Prize

Due to the corona pandemic, the Charlemagne Prize could only be awarded with some delay. During the ceremony, Klaus Iohannis was particularly honored as a bridge builder.

Aachen (AP) – Romanian President Klaus Iohannis received the International Charlemagne Prize in Aachen on Saturday. Iohannis received the prestigious award as a builder of bridges between East and West.

This honors personalities or institutions who have contributed to Europe and European unification.

In his celebratory speech, the President of the Council of the EU, Charles Michel, praised the methodical and reasoned attitude of the winner of the Charlemagne Prize, in a few personal words. The Romanian president was announced the winner in December 2019. The award ceremony was delayed by almost a year and a half due to the corona pandemic.

Former laureates also took part in the ceremony in the Coronation Hall of Aachen Town Hall. Among them are Martin Schulz, Wolfgang Schäuble, former Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite and the first full-time President of the European Council, Herman van Rompuy. The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, the president of the CDU born in Aachen, Armin Laschet, had canceled his participation.