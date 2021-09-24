Rotary Breakers Market Size 2021 By Key Players, Segmentation, Industry, Applications & Forecast 2030

Rotary Breakers Market: Introduction

Rotary breakers are large cylindrical tumblers, which are used to break feed material into workable sizes. Rotary breakers are among the most suitable pieces of equipment for performing size reduction and scalping off undesirable materials in a single operation. The rotary breaker is designed to process feed materials, such as coal, alumina, oil sands, aluminium dross and others for further processing. Rotary breaker are often used to produce final shippable products. However, in some cases, they are used in applications as a primary crusher, scalping off rock and refusing and removing it from the downstream process, thus extending the life of the equipment and wear components.

Rotary Breakers Market: Dynamics

The chief driving factor for the global rotary breakers market is the unceasing processing energy and construction sector, which have ensued in the growing demand for rotary breakers across all major developing and developed economies. The macroeconomic factors, such as growing construction activities coupled with upsurge in the population and an increase in demand for refined minerals in many countries is further boosting the demand for rotary breakers. The significant upsurge in demand of rotary breakers due to the rising concerns regarding efficient & effective processing operations of sand, coal, ores and aggregates is expected to propel the global rotary breakers market. Moreover, considerable growth in the East and South Asia mining sector and technological up gradation in manufacturing of rotary breakers is expected to create a noteworthy opportunity for the global rotary breakers market. Moreover, the resilient performance characteristics of rotary breakers, such as highly effective crushing, easy control, great strength and low maintenance is exceedingly anticipated to drive the demand for rotary breakers. As rotary breaker is designed to crush solid earthen materials, rotary breakers are gaining huge recognition in construction and energy sector across all regions. All the above mentioned vital influencing parameters are highly anticipated to drive the global rotary breakers market over the forecast period. The key restraining factors, such as high cost, need for skilled labor and complex installation process of rotary breakers may hinder the global rotary breakers market growth over the forecast period.

Rotary Breakers Market: Segmentation

The global rotary breakers market is segmented on the basis of capacity, application, end-use sector and region.

Based on the capacity, the global rotary breakers market is segmented as:

Up to 30 TPH

30 – 80 TPH

Above 80 TPH

Based on the end-use sector, the global rotary breakers market is segmented as:

Construction

Energy

Mining

Waste and Recycling

Others

30 – 80 TPH (Ton per Hour) rotary breakers is anticipated to showcase remarkable growth rate during the forecast period due to its higher operational efficiency and maximum processing throughput. On the other hand, among end-use sector segment, the construction sector is anticipated to see higher market growth over the forecast period owing to growing application of fine sand in concrete production for construction.

Rotary Breakers Market: Regional Outlook

The global rotary breakers market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Europe, MEA, East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea), South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest), Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) and Latin America. Among the above-mentioned countries, East Asia is estimated to account for a significant market share due to a rise in the industrial activities in countries, such as China, Japan and South Korea. South Asia is anticipated to witness a high growth in the global rotary breakers market owing to the rise in mining activities in the region. Moreover, Middle East & Africa is projected to showcase most optimistic growth in the global rotary breakers market due to the rise in the construction activities along with an industrial revolution across the region. Europe is one of the key maturing regions that will generate creditable opportunity in the global rotary breakers market over the forecast period due to the existence of significant minerals.

Rotary Breakers Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for the global rotary breakers market are McLanahan, TRF Ltd., Tsubakimoto Chain Co., Elgin Separation Solutions, Elecon Engineering Company Limited, Metso Corporation, Astec Industries, Inc., Thyssenkrupp AG. FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Tenova S.p.A. and Famur SA, among other key market players. The rotary breakers market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the regional vendors ruling their respective regional market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the rotary breakers market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The rotary breakers market report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

