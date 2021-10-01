Röttgen warns of reorganization after Union defeat

Berlin (dpa) – CDU foreign expert Norbert Röttgen has called for a review of the Union’s severe defeat in federal elections after the formation of a new federal government.

This process must take place, whether the Union is in government or in opposition, said Röttgen of the “Tagesspiegel”. “When this is clear, we also need to talk about a realignment of staff.”

“Party, parliamentary group, content, communication, staff.”

Now we have to honestly say what everyone knows anyway: “The lack of acceptance of the candidate was the main topic of conversation during the election campaign. Armin Laschet knows it too. “Röttgen therefore underlined in view of the president of the CDU that it was not enough” to change a single person “. The renewal process must be global:” Party, parliamentary group, content, communication, staff “.

The CDU / CSU fell to an all-time low of 24.1% in Sunday’s parliamentary elections. The SPD was the most powerful force at 25.7%. Both now aspire to an alliance with the Greens and the FDP.

Röttgen made it clear that, from his point of view, Laschet should hold the discussions ahead: “At the moment the point is that we have to be ready and able to speak. We do this in the personal starting position that the party has chosen. But: “The priority of forming a government rests on the SPD as the most powerful force.

“Do not abuse the citizens”

In view of the election campaign, Röttgen criticized: “It must be clear to us that we cannot deceive citizens with slogans which reveal no substantive idea. We must move away from the level of buzzwords, of “modernization” and “outburst” and “economy plus ecology”, to a concrete level. Because people also concretely feel their fears and expectations. “

Röttgen also added that Laschet bet on the wrong team. “This is part of the tragedy.” Röttgen: “In principle it is good if we get external expertise, but during the election campaign Union politicians must defend fundamental issues of Christian democracy such as internal and external security – not a professor of London, “he said, referring to Laschet’s election to include terrorism expert Peter Neumann in his future squad. Before Röttgen, economic expert Friedrich Merz had already sued his party.