Rugged Servers Market to exceed US$ 3856.9 Million by 2027, says The Insight Partners The rugged servers market was valued at US$ 2416.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3856.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Rising digitalization is one of the significant factors supporting the innovative customer-centric business frameworks, which further boost the adoption of cloud-based applications is one of the significant factors driving the global rugged servers market. The rapid interruption of cloud storage in data storage, faced by the cloud service providers globally, is robustly focusing on offering centralized computation through a data center.

The mounting investments in data center construction projects, specifically in cold or hot environments, extreme pressure conditions, or any other harsh environment in different regions, further fuels the growth of the rugged servers market. The need to meet the growing requirement of cloud computing across these projects propels the integration of these serversin different enterprises.

The Rugged Servers Market Report mainly contains the following Manufacturers: Core Systems,Crystal Group, Inc.,Mercury Systems, Inc.,Systel, Inc.,Trenton Systems, Inc.,Dell Technologies Inc.,CP Technologies LLC,Emet OEM Solutions,Sparton Rugged Electronics,NCS Technologies, Inc.

The rugged servers market in Europe is witnessing growth owing to the rising adoption of IIoT across various industries. The oil & gas sector in the region is also undergoing some significant developments. A few of the recent or ongoing projects include Johan Sverdrup Development (Norway), Johan Castberg Field (Norway), Rosebank&Lochnagar Oil & Gas Fields (UK), and Aphrodite Gas Field (Cyprus). Further, the presence of key aerospace industry players such as Airbus, Leonardo, BAE, Dassault, and Rolls Royce is stimulating the growth of the rugged servers market in Europe.

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Rugged Servers market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current and future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies and regulations, etc. Major companies, company overview, financial data, products and services, strategy analysis, key developments market competition, industry competition structure analysis, SWOT Analysis, etc.

