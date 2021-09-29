Russia appoints new line of “foreign agents”

(Moscow) Russian authorities on Wednesday declared a respected NGO and 22 people to be “foreign agents”, a controversial name that stands for severe restrictions and that Moscow is increasingly using against critical voices.

Posted on Sep 29, 2021 at 12:53 pm

The Russian Ministry of Justice has published this updated list on its website.

In Russia, organizations or personalities “foreign agents” are required to register with the authorities, go through lengthy administrative procedures and clearly indicate this status in all their publications, including their tweets.

According to Moscow, this list particularly concerns organizations that are financed from abroad and have “political” activities in Russia.

Among the newly declared “foreign agents” is Piotr Verzilov, the creator of the Mediazona site, who specializes in monitoring legal cases related to the opposition.

Poisoned in 2018

The activist was previously a member of the Pussy Riot protest group and was seriously poisoned in 2018, which he attributes to the Kremlin.

“This is a deeply discriminatory measure,” commented Sergei Smirnov, also named on this new list, the editor-in-chief of Mediazona. He compared this classification with that of the “enemy of the people” during the Stalinist terror.

The NGO OVD-Info, one of the best sources in Russia for recording arrests during opposition protests, has also been classified as a “foreign agent”.

Several members of the election observation NGO Golos (“Voices”), which regularly denounces fraud in elections in Russia, have also joined the list. This project had already been classified as a “foreign agent” in mid-August.

In recent months, journalists, activists and opposition media in particular have been classified as “foreign agents”.

The register now includes 72 journalists and media. More than 80% of this has been added in the last 10 months as this infamous name can be applied to individuals as well.