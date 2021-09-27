Russia: Communists complain about election results online

The Communist Party came second in the parliamentary elections in Russia. But she has been protesting the result for days – now in court.

Moscow (dpa) – A good week after the Russian parliamentary elections, which were overshadowed by allegations of manipulation, the Communist Party filed a first complaint in connection with the votes cast online.

Candidate Mikhail Lobanov calls for the cancellation of electronic ballots in his constituency of Moscow, a court in the Russian capital confirmed on Monday evening, according to the Interfax agency. The leader of the Communist Party, Gennady Zyuganov, had previously announced that the 15 Moscow candidates wanted to file a complaint.

From September 17 to 19, citizens from several regions were able to vote online for the first time on the composition of the new State Duma – including in Moscow. Because the results of the electronic vote were published there quite late and influenced the final result in favor of the United Russia Kremlin Party, the opposition suspected fraud. According to the online count, the Communists, who ended up in second place, suddenly lost many of the mandates that were believed to be safe in Moscow.

Party calls for street protests have already been followed twice by hundreds of people. However, the prosecution is unlikely to be successful. President Vladimir Putin denied the fraud allegations over the weekend. The Kremlin party, which backs Putin’s course, officially won the vote with 49.8%. The Communists came in at 18.9 percent.

The Kremlin meanwhile confirmed that two prominent ministers who had come forward as the best candidates for United Russia should not be in office. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu remained in office, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to state agency Ria Novosti. In the Kremlin Party, it is common for prominent politicians to be chosen for the top positions on the list, but then cede their Duma seats to party colleagues after the election.