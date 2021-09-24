Russia develops an underwater drone that can navigate under the ice

Russia has just accomplished a feat in terms of technology. In fact, the country has developed a drone with the ability to evolve for more than three months under the ice. This was made possible through a partnership between the Russian public consortium Almaz-Antey and the Lazurit-based submarine manufacturer in Nizhny Novgorod.

It has the ability to submerge up to 1000 meters deep.

The drone in question is called Sarma, according to the Russian news agency Tass. The latter specified that it has the ability to dive to depths of 1,000 meters, while it can cover a distance of 8,000 kilometers. The designers of the machine have obviously planned everything regarding what the device can carry on board. In fact, Sarma will be equipped with navigation equipment that can act precisely, but also with a communication system. This therefore enables you to ensure the transmission of information and to receive instructions. Note that Russia does not want to stop there as it intends to produce this drone model in large numbers.

According to a senior Almaz-Antey official, serial production will take place in 2024. On the other hand, in an interview with the Russian media, Viktor Litvinenko, deputy to the direction of physical and technical research of the Foundation for Projects of Advanced Research in the Defense Industry (FPI), expressed its satisfaction by stating that: “today we do not know of any analog capable of operating for about three months without surfacing.”