Russia | Opponent Navalny website blocked

(Moscow) The Russian telecommunications gendarme on Monday blocked a website belonging to imprisoned opponent Alexei Navalny, on which voters can receive instructions to vote against the Kremlin candidates in the parliamentary elections in September.

Posted on Sep 6, 2021 at 11:30 am

In a statement addressed to AFP, the Federal Service Roskomnadzor announced that it had blocked access to votesmart.appspot.com because it was being used to continue the activities of an “extremist organization”.

Parliamentary elections will be held in Russia from September 17-19, without the participation of Mr Navalny’s allies, who were excluded from the election or forced into exile because their organizations were banned and declared “extremist” in June.

Since this ban, the most important pages of the opponent in Russia have been blocked.

Alexei Navalny, who in February was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in a case he had denounced as political, called on his supporters to vote in each constituency for the candidate best suited to beat the Kremlin’s.

This “smart voting” strategy has achieved some successes in local elections since 2019, particularly in Moscow.

Last week, Roskomnadzor again urged Google and Apple to remove the opponent’s voting app, requests that were ignored.

Between economic stagnation and corruption scandals, President Vladimir Putin’s “United Russia” party suffers from low popularity. According to the public opinion research institute Vtsiom, which is close to the authorities, he received only 27.3% of the positive opinions.

Nevertheless, it was to triumph, especially because the critical voices of power, which could have benefited from the discontent, suffered from heightened repression in the run-up to the elections.